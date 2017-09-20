All Pigs Must Die stream new song Blood Wet Teeth

Hardcore supergroup All Pigs Must Die are streaming their new track Blood Wet Teeth exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming third album Hostage Animal; their first full-length since 2013’s Nothing Violates This Nature.

Speaking to Hammer about the new album, the band say that Hostage Animal is the “most dynamic but efficient of our albums.

“The idea was to get to a wider spectrum without meandering along the way. We enjoy playing together and making music that is as heavy as possible. Getting that feeling like you’re about to break apart when you are making violent music is something we chase after any time we are putting together new material.”

Hostage Animal is due for release on October 27, via Southern Lord.

Hostage Animal is available to pre-order now.

All Pigs Must Die US tour dates

Oct 19: Saint Vitus, Brooklyn, New York

Oct 20: Great Scott, Boston, Massachusetts

Oct 21: AS220, Providence, Rhode Island

