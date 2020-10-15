All 74 unreleased tracks on Thin Lizzy’s Rock Legends box set revealed

Celebrating 50 years of Thin Lizzy, and compiled by Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and Lizzy expert Nick Sharp, Rock Legends is a six CD/single DVD box set featuring a total of 99 tracks, 74 of which are unreleased, taking in demos, radio sessions, live recordings and rare single edits.

In August, Universal shared a previously unreleased version of Lizzy’s Chinatown album track Sugar Blues, recorded at Good Earth Studios in London’s Soho on July 7, 1980, with significant changes to the guitar phrasing and solos and Phil Lynott’s lyrics still incomplete. Now they’ve revealed what other treats lie in store.

Here’s the track listing in full:

Disc 1

1. Whiskey in The Jar - 7" Edit

2. Randolph’s Tango - Radio Edit

3. The Rocker - 7" Edit

4. Little Darling - 7" Single

5. Philomena - 7" Single

6. Rosalie - 7" Mix

7. Wild One - 7" Single

8. The Boys Are Back in Town - 7” Edit

9. Jailbreak - 7” Edit

10. Don't Believe A Word - 7" Single

11. Dancing in The Moonlight - 7" Single

12. Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song - 7" Single

13. Waiting for An Alibi - Extra Verse

14. Do Anything You Want To - 7" Single

15. Sarah - 7" Single

16. Chinatown - 7” DJ/Radio Edit

17. Killer on the Loose - 7" Single

18. Trouble Boys - 7" Single

19. Hollywood (Down on Your Luck) - 7” Edit

20. Cold Sweat - 7" Single

21. Thunder and Lightning - 7” Edit

22. The Sun Goes Down - 7” Remix

Disc 2

1. The Farmer - Debut 7" single

2. I Need You - Debut 7" single B-side

3. Whiskey in The Jar - Extended Version Rough Mix

4. Black Boys on The Corner - Rough Mix

5. Little Girl in Bloom - US Single Promo Edit

6. Gonna Creep Up on You - Acetate

7. Baby's Been Messin' - Acetate

8. 1969 Rock + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

9. Buffalo Gal + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

10. Suicide + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

11. Broken Dreams + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

12. Eddie's Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

13. Dublin + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

14. Ghetto Woman - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974

15. Things Ain’t Working Out Down at The Farm - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974

16. Going Down - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974

17. Slow Blues - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974

Disc 3

1. Rock and Roll with You - Instrumental Demo

2. Banshee - Demo

3. Dear Heart - Demo

4. Nightlife - Demo

5. Philomena - Demo

6. Cadillac - Instrumental Demo

7. For Those Who Love to Live - Demo

8. Freedom Song - Demo

9. Suicide - Demo

10. Silver Dollar - Demo

11. Jesse's Song - Instrumental Demo

12. Kings Vengeance - Demo

13. Jailbreak - Demo

14. Cowboy Song - Demo

Disc 4

1. The Boys Are Back in Town - Demo

2. Angel from The Coast - Demo

3. Running Back - Demo

4. Romeo and The Lonely Girl - Demo

5. Warriors - Demo

6. Emerald - Demo

7. Fool’s Gold - Demo

8. Weasel Rhapsody - Demo

9. Borderline - Demo

10. Johnny - Demo

11. Sweet Marie - Demo

12. Requiem for A Puffer (aka Rocky) - Alternate Vocal, "Rocky He's A Roller"

13. Killer Without A Cause - Demo

14. Are You Ready - Demo

15. Blackmail - Demo

16. Hate - Demo

Disc 5

1. S & M - Demo

2. Waiting for An Alibi - Demo

3. Got to Give It Up - Demo

4. Get Out of Here - Demo

5. Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend - Demo

6. Part One: Shenandoah

7. Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go

8. Part Three: Danny Boy

9. Part Four: The Mason's Apron

10. We Will Be Strong - Demo

11. Sweetheart - Demo

12. Sugar Blues - Demo

13. Having A Good Time - Demo

14. It's Going Wrong - Demo

15. I'm Gonna Leave This Town - Demo

16. Kill - Demo

17. In the Delta - Demo

18. Don't Let Him Slip Away - Demo

Disc 6

1. Are You Ready? - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

2. Hey You - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

3. Waiting for An Alibi - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

4. Jailbreak - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

5. Do Anything You Want to Do - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

6. Don't Believe A Word - Tralee (12/04/1980)

7. Dear Miss Lonely Hearts - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

8. Got to Give It Up - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)

9. Still in Love with You - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)

10. Chinatown - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)

11. The Boys Are Back in Town - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)

12. Suicide -Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)

13. Sha La La - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

14. Rosalie - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)

15. Whiskey in The Jar - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)

In addition, the Rock Legends DVD features the hour long Bad Reputation BBC documentary and the band’s performance on the Rod Stewart ‘A Night on the Town’ TV Special from 1976.

The set also contains replicas of the bands tour programmes bound into a hard-backed book, the very sought-after Phil Lynott Poetry books, 4 prints by legendary Lizzy cover artist Jim Fitzpatrick and a book containing quotes by all the members of the band about their experiences playing with Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy.

It also has a selection of famous fans such as Slash, Lemmy, Joe Elliot, Geddy Lee, James Hetfield, Ian Gillan, Henry Rollins, Billy Corgan, Bobby Gillespie, Craig Finn, John McEnroe and Pat Cash talking about the band.

Rock Legends is set for release on October 23 via UMC.