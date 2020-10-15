All 74 unreleased tracks on Thin Lizzy’s Rock Legends box set revealed

Celebrating 50 years of Thin Lizzy, and compiled by Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and Lizzy expert Nick Sharp, Rock Legends is a six CD/single DVD box set featuring a total of 99 tracks, 74 of which are unreleased, taking in demos, radio sessions, live recordings and rare single edits.
In August, Universal shared a previously unreleased version of Lizzy’s Chinatown album track Sugar Blues, recorded at Good Earth Studios in London’s Soho on July 7, 1980, with significant changes to the guitar phrasing and solos and Phil Lynott’s lyrics still incomplete. Now they’ve revealed what other treats lie in store.
Here’s the track listing in full:
Disc 1
1. Whiskey in The Jar - 7" Edit
2. Randolph’s Tango - Radio Edit
3. The Rocker - 7" Edit
4. Little Darling - 7" Single
5. Philomena - 7" Single
6. Rosalie - 7" Mix
7. Wild One - 7" Single
8. The Boys Are Back in Town - 7” Edit
9. Jailbreak - 7” Edit
10. Don't Believe A Word - 7" Single
11. Dancing in The Moonlight - 7" Single
12. Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song - 7" Single
13. Waiting for An Alibi - Extra Verse
14. Do Anything You Want To - 7" Single
15. Sarah - 7" Single
16. Chinatown - 7” DJ/Radio Edit
17. Killer on the Loose - 7" Single
18. Trouble Boys - 7" Single
19. Hollywood (Down on Your Luck) - 7” Edit
20. Cold Sweat - 7" Single
21. Thunder and Lightning - 7” Edit
22. The Sun Goes Down - 7” Remix
Disc 2
1. The Farmer - Debut 7" single
2. I Need You - Debut 7" single B-side
3. Whiskey in The Jar - Extended Version Rough Mix
4. Black Boys on The Corner - Rough Mix
5. Little Girl in Bloom - US Single Promo Edit
6. Gonna Creep Up on You - Acetate
7. Baby's Been Messin' - Acetate
8. 1969 Rock + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973
9. Buffalo Gal + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973
10. Suicide + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973
11. Broken Dreams + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973
12. Eddie's Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973
13. Dublin + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973
14. Ghetto Woman - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974
15. Things Ain’t Working Out Down at The Farm - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974
16. Going Down - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974
17. Slow Blues - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974
Disc 3
1. Rock and Roll with You - Instrumental Demo
2. Banshee - Demo
3. Dear Heart - Demo
4. Nightlife - Demo
5. Philomena - Demo
6. Cadillac - Instrumental Demo
7. For Those Who Love to Live - Demo
8. Freedom Song - Demo
9. Suicide - Demo
10. Silver Dollar - Demo
11. Jesse's Song - Instrumental Demo
12. Kings Vengeance - Demo
13. Jailbreak - Demo
14. Cowboy Song - Demo
Disc 4
1. The Boys Are Back in Town - Demo
2. Angel from The Coast - Demo
3. Running Back - Demo
4. Romeo and The Lonely Girl - Demo
5. Warriors - Demo
6. Emerald - Demo
7. Fool’s Gold - Demo
8. Weasel Rhapsody - Demo
9. Borderline - Demo
10. Johnny - Demo
11. Sweet Marie - Demo
12. Requiem for A Puffer (aka Rocky) - Alternate Vocal, "Rocky He's A Roller"
13. Killer Without A Cause - Demo
14. Are You Ready - Demo
15. Blackmail - Demo
16. Hate - Demo
Disc 5
1. S & M - Demo
2. Waiting for An Alibi - Demo
3. Got to Give It Up - Demo
4. Get Out of Here - Demo
5. Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend - Demo
6. Part One: Shenandoah
7. Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go
8. Part Three: Danny Boy
9. Part Four: The Mason's Apron
10. We Will Be Strong - Demo
11. Sweetheart - Demo
12. Sugar Blues - Demo
13. Having A Good Time - Demo
14. It's Going Wrong - Demo
15. I'm Gonna Leave This Town - Demo
16. Kill - Demo
17. In the Delta - Demo
18. Don't Let Him Slip Away - Demo
Disc 6
1. Are You Ready? - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
2. Hey You - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
3. Waiting for An Alibi - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
4. Jailbreak - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
5. Do Anything You Want to Do - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
6. Don't Believe A Word - Tralee (12/04/1980)
7. Dear Miss Lonely Hearts - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
8. Got to Give It Up - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)
9. Still in Love with You - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)
10. Chinatown - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)
11. The Boys Are Back in Town - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)
12. Suicide -Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)
13. Sha La La - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
14. Rosalie - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)
15. Whiskey in The Jar - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)
In addition, the Rock Legends DVD features the hour long Bad Reputation BBC documentary and the band’s performance on the Rod Stewart ‘A Night on the Town’ TV Special from 1976.
The set also contains replicas of the bands tour programmes bound into a hard-backed book, the very sought-after Phil Lynott Poetry books, 4 prints by legendary Lizzy cover artist Jim Fitzpatrick and a book containing quotes by all the members of the band about their experiences playing with Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy.
It also has a selection of famous fans such as Slash, Lemmy, Joe Elliot, Geddy Lee, James Hetfield, Ian Gillan, Henry Rollins, Billy Corgan, Bobby Gillespie, Craig Finn, John McEnroe and Pat Cash talking about the band.
Rock Legends is set for release on October 23 via UMC.