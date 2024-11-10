Alien Ant Farm kick CKY off co-headlining tour as Dryden Mitchell claims he was punched in the face by Chad I Ginsburg

Alien Ant Farm have kicked CKY off the remainder of their UK and Ireland co-headlining tour after an incident between the two bands' frontmen.

AAF singer Dryden Mitchell has taken to social media to inform fans CKY would not perform on any of the remaining 16 tour dates this month. Mitchell claims CKY's Chad I Ginsburg punched him in the face, adding that it is the latest in a string of incidents.

The two bands had completed a run of shows across mainland Europe before hitting the UK and Ireland, where the current leg of the tour kicked off in Margate on Saturday, November 9.

Promising to refund tickets for any fans who wanted their money back, Mitchell says: "Sadly, Chad from CKY hasn’t figured out how to cohabitate with others after all these years.

"They will no longer be on the Alien Ant Farm Tour through the rest of the UK shows after Chad punched me in the face earlier today.

"I’ve watched him treat multiple crew members and opening band members like trash through the Europe shows and cause general drama around our camp. Before the last Europe shows I went to Chad and asked if he had any issues with anyone specifically and if he wanted to have a meeting with the whole crew and bands to discuss what’s going on. He upended the table in the dressing room and threw his phone, and then cancelled their show.

"Well, he punched me in the face and pretty much ran away like I imagine he’ll do for all of his future problems. ’m grateful for my sobriety and grateful that I didn’t retaliate physically in any way whatsoever.

"I would love these shows to continue and apologize to all the CKY fans for Chad’s behaviour. We have zero hard feelings for Jess and Elvis in CKY and are gutted to see them go, but I will never knowingly put myself in volatile situations so this had to end."

Mitchell ended his statement with: “Stay safe everybody. And Chad, Go To The Gym… After That, Find A Therapist, And Maybe In 25 Years… We Can Shake Hands. Until Then Though…. GET HELP, Love Dryden."

So far, CKY have not responded to Mitchell's statement.

The tour continues in Southampton on Sunday, November 10.

Alien Ant Farm UK and Ireland Tour 2024

Nov 10: The 1862, Southampton

Nov 12: O2 Academy, Bristol

Nov 13: The Foundry, Torquay

Nov 15: Epic Studios, Norwich

Nov 16: O2 Institute, Birmingham

Nov 17: Rock City, Nottingham

Nov 18: NX, Newcastle

Nov 20: SWG3, Glasgow

Nov 21: O2 Ritz, Manchester

Nov 22: Nightrain, Bradford

Nov 23: Patti Pavilion, Swansea

Nov 24: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Nov 26: Limelight, Belfast

Nov 27: The Academy, Dublin

Nov 29: The Live Rooms, Chester

Nov 30: Asylum, Hull