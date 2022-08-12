Alice In Chains are releasing just 3000 copies of their 30th anniversary Dirt box set and we'll fight you for one

Alice In Chains have revealed that they'll be releasing an expansive box set edition of their 1992 masterpiece Dirt to mark the album's 30th anniversary.

Released on September 29, 1992, Dirt has sold over five million copies worldwide, and was the final AIC album to be recorded by all four original members.

Limited to just 3000 units, and available exclusively from the band's webstore, the box set is retailing for $275 plus shipping costs.

The new edition features:



Box with lid filled with metal shavings, Move shavings around to create your own dirt design using magnetic cover figurine

Resin cover figurine fits atop vinyl records on your record player

Dirt on Orange 2LP for the first time with remastered audio

Dirt on CD with remastered audio

Five 7” singles with brand new artwork on various coloured vinyl: Them Bones, Down in a Hole, Rooster, Angry Chair and Would?

80 page hardbound book

Exclusive Dirt-inspired art prints by Cody Melick, Victor Melendez, Brent McKee, and Eric Wolfe Sahlsten

2-sided foldout poster

8x10 band photo glossy

Four reprinted show posters

Reprinted set list

Dirt Tour laminate

(Image credit: Alice In Chains)

The Seattle grunge legends previously announced the release of a special commemorative Funko Pop! Album set.

The product description reads: "Celebrate 30 years of Alice in Chains’ second studio album Dirt with this Deluxe Pop! Album! Never forget the iconic album or the music of Alice in Chains by collecting this Deluxe Pop! Album Dirt, featuring each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art.



"Packaged together in a protective hardcase, this Deluxe Pop! Album can be hung on a wall or placed on a shelf next to your music collection. Pop! Layne Staley, Pop! Jerry Cantrell, Pop! Sean Kinney, and Pop! Mike Starr are ready to rock in their legendary stage outfits."