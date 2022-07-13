Alice In Chains announce Funko Pop! box set to mark 30th anniversary of Dirt

Alice In Chains' monumental second album, Dirt, turns 30 in September, and to launch the celebrations ahead of time, the Seattle grunge legends have announced the release of a special commemorative Funko Pop! Album set.

The product description reads: "Celebrate 30 years of Alice in Chains’ second studio album Dirt with this Deluxe Pop! Album! Never forget the iconic album or the music of Alice in Chains by collecting this Deluxe Pop! Album Dirt, featuring each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art.



"Packaged together in a protective hardcase, this Deluxe Pop! Album can be hung on a wall or placed on a shelf next to your music collection. Pop! Layne Staley, Pop! Jerry Cantrell, Pop! Sean Kinney, and Pop! Mike Starr are ready to rock in their legendary stage outfits.



"Vinyl figures are approximately 4-inches tall. Approximate dimensions of the protective case: 23.5”W x 12.25”H x 3.75”D.



Please note: Pop! Deluxe Album does not include a playable vinyl record."

The set is available to pre-order (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Alice In Chains (@aliceinchains) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dirt (opens in new tab) was released on September 29, 1992, and peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200. It has sold over five million copies worldwide.

No plans have yet been announced for a 30th anniversary reissue of the album.

Alice In Chains will launch a US tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush next month.