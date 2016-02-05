Alice Cooper stars on Hagar’s Road Trip

Alice Cooper will guest on the latest episode of Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip.

The six episode series on AXS TV follows the former Van Halen frontman as he drives across the US with his band The Circle, and sees him interview and play with names from the world of rock.

And Cooper is the latest star to feature as the Red Rocker arrives in Phoenix, Arizona. View a trailer below.

Cooper tells Hagar: “I came up with Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. They were our big brothers, and you had to drink with them. You couldn’t just sit there and have a Coke.

“I played in bars much longer than anybody thinks – and that’s how you get good.”

Hagar said of the show: “Something that’s always bugged me is that fans get to see us either onstage in concert or in interviews, and that’s about it. There’s so much cool, history-making stuff that happens off stage that fans have never really had access to, but I do. And that’s where this show takes viewers.”

Other artists to appear on the show include Tommy Lee, Bob Weir and Nancy Wilson. The latest episode airs in the US on February 7 (Sunday).

Last year, Hagar admitted his work in The Circle had put a third Chickenfoot album on the back burner – but insisted it would happen sooner or later.

Cooper will embark on a North American tour in April and May.

Spend The Night With Alice Cooper tour 2016

Apr. 29: Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort And Casino, MS

May 02: Nashville TPAC’s Jackson Hall, TN

May 04: Peoria Peoria Civic Center, IL

May 05: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 06: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

May 08: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

May 12: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

May 13: Wilkes-Barre FM Kirby Center, PA

May 14: Lynn Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA

May 15: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 17: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

May 20: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 21: Rama Entertainment Centre, ON