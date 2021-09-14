Alice Cooper and The Cult announce co-headline UK arena tour for 2022

Alice Cooper and The Cult are joining forces for a 2022 UK arena tour.

The six date tour will see Cooper play songs from his acclaimed Detroit Stories album in the UK for the first time, while fans of The Cult will have the opportunity to see Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy onstage together again for the first time since their hugely-successful 2019 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Sonic Temple album. Promoters AEG are promising “a dark, twisted trip through goth, psychedelia, macabre theatre and straight-up rock anthems” on a nightly basis.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 17.

Earlier this year, Cooper told UK newspaper The Independent that concert audiences right now are “shock-proof”.



“You could cut off your arm and eat it on stage and it wouldn’t matter,” he predicted.

The Cult, meanwhile, are to have their 2007 album, Born Into This, reissued by Cherry Red on October 15, newly expanded with a second disc of bonus material.

(Image credit: AEG)

Alice Cooper and The Cult 2022 tour dates:

May 23: Swansea Arena WAL

May 25: London The O2 ENG

May 27: Manchester AO Arena ENG

May 28: Glasgow The SSE Hydro SCO

May 30: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Jun 1: Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds