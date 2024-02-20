"When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off": Alice Cooper announces Too Close For Comfort UK tour

Alice Cooper has announced a six date UK tour for October.

The Too Close For Comfort tour will kick off at Glasgow's Ovo Arena on October 14, and close with two shows at London's Eventim Apollo (once the fabled Hammersmith Odeon) on October 20 and 21. According to Alice's PR team, it will "bring fans closer than ever to Alice with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes to delve deeper into Alice’s world."

Touring in support of his concept album Road, Cooper will be sharing his stage with Nita Strauss (guitar), Ryan Roxie (guitar), Tommy Henrikson (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass) and Glen Sobel (drums).



“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” Alice stated when the album was announced. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Primal Scream will perform as special guests on the four shows outside London, with former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock stepping in to replace Bobby Gillespie's band in the capital. Essex punks The Meffs will open the show each night. Full dates below.

There will be artist, promoter and venue pre-sales for fans on February 21/22 before tickets go on general sale on February 24 via AEG.

Ahead of the UK shows, Cooper is joining old pal Rob Zombie to continue their successful Freaks On Parade tour in the US. Dates below.

Alice Cooper: Too Close For Comfort UK tour 2024

Oct 14: Glasgow Ovo Arena

Oct 16: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Oct 17: Manchester AO Arena

Oct 18: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 20: London Eventim Apollo

Oct 21: London Eventim Apollo

(Image credit: AEG)

Alice Cooper: Freaks On Parade tour with Rob Zombie

Aug 20: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 22: West Valley City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 24: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 25: Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 27: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 28: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 30: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 31: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 01: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 03: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep. 04: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 07: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 08: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 11: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 14: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 15: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 17: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Sep 18: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Tickets are on sale now.