Alanis Morissette is releasing a meditation album and it all sounds *very* relaxing

Alanis Morissette is to release an album of music composed as an aid to meditation. The Storm Before The Calm will be released on June 17, and will guide fans, yogis and yoginis through 11 different meditations. The album was co-written with Dave Harrington from electronic music duo Darkside.

"Meditating rests my interior," explains Morissette, "to the point where I can have access to ideas and visions and inspirations – I can hear my own capital-S Self. Music, for me, is like a portal in a way, an invitation into a state of being that I'm not normally in. Making the record kept me super connected and accountable during Covid, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away."

Morissette has already released the first track from the album, the 11-minute Safety – Empath In Paradise, which can hear below, but be warned: it's extremely relaxing, with gentle washes of synthesiser ushering in a muted rhythmic drumbeat, before Morissette's vocal arrives and the track gets very ethereal. One might even describe it as celestial. Either way, it's all very calming. So job done, we reckon.

As well as being made available on streaming platforms, The Storm Before The Calm will also be released via the popular mental health app Calm, which is available for Android and iPhone.

Next month Morissette kicks off a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 33-million selling album Jagged Little Pill. Support on the North American leg of the tour comes from Garbage. Full dates below.

The Storm Before The Calm tracklist

1) Light – The Lightworker’s Lament

2) Heart – Power Of A Soft Heart

3) Explore – The Other Side Of Stillness

4) Space – Pause On Violence

5) Purification – The Alchemical Crunch

6) Restore – Calling Generation X

7) Awakening – In Between Thoughts

8) Ground – I Want To Live.

9) Safety – Empath In Paradise

10) Mania – Resting In The Fire

11) Vapor – Amplified In Stillness

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 14: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 16: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Jun 19: Glasgow OVO HYDRO, UK

Jun 21: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 23: Birmingham United Arena, UK

Jun 24: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 28: London The 02, UK

Jun 29: London The 02, UK

Jul 10: Ottawa Bluesfest, Canada

Jul 12: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada

Jul 13: London Ontario Rock the Park Fest, Canada

Jul 17: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Jul 19: New York Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 23: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Jul 24: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 27: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jul 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Jul 31: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 02: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Aug 04: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre , CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 15: Desa Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Sep 15: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond, KY

Nov 05: Perth Rac Arena, Australia

Nov 08: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 11: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Nov 14: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Nov 18: Manila Mall Of Asia Arena, Philippines

Nov 19, Manila Mall Of Asia Arena, Philippines

Tickets are on sale now.