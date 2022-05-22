Alan White to sit out upcoming Yes tour for health reasons

Yes have announced that drummer Alan White will not be taking part on the forthcoming 50th Anniversary Close To The Edge UK Tour.

In a short statement, the band's management said: "Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes, having joined the band for the July 1972 Close To The Edge Tour, coming full circle in 2022. Alan’s close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan’s place."

Yes announced in March that they would now be performing their 1972 album Close To The Edge on their upcoming UK tour to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary, instead of the previously announced Relayer, which will now be featured in a future UK tour in The Album Series.

Yes The Album Series Close To The Edge 2022 UK tour

Jun 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jun 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Jun 21: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 22: York Barbican, UK

Jun 24: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 26: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Jun 28: Dublin Vicar Street, IRE

Jun 29: Cork Opera House, IRE

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. For full details and to book tickets for all shows go to venue website or the band's website where you can also book Meet and Greets with the band.