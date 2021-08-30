Alan Reed and Rob Reed release piano and voice version of Pallas's Sanctuary

Alan Reed and Rob Reed have released a video for a new piano and voice version of Pallas's Sanctuary, which you can watch below. The track is available as a free/pay what you want download on Bandcamp.

The song was captured during a solo set by the singer at Magenta’s annual homecoming gig at Acapela on the outskirts of Cardiff. Rob - who’s long been a fan of the Scots’ singers’ work - suggested they do a reworked version to mark the occasion.

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure it’d work," says Alan. "I’ve previously released a stripped-down solo version of the song, but Rob assured me he could re-arrange it just for voice and acoustic piano. He sent me a demo. He was right!’

"I’ve always loved this Pallas song," adds Rob. "I remember buying it on the 12” EP when it came out, and it was my hi-fi test song because of the low taurus pedals that came in after the almost ice like opening. So when Alan came down to do an acoustic show with us, I suggested we play Sanctuary.

"Even though on record it’s a massive production, I always thought there was an amazingly emotional song at its heart. The performance was only rehearsed once in the afternoon, then we went for it. It was such a special moment for me to hear Alan sing it."

Aland and his band, the Daughters Of Expediency, recently recorded a session at The Quiet Room, just outside Cardiff. Rob is one of the brains behind The Quiet Room which provides subscribers with streaming access to exclusive ‘acoustic’ performances by a number of prog performers.

"I can’t wait to hear and see it," says Alan. "It was such an intimate vibe, and I hope that comes across."

Get Sanctuary.