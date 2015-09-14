Parsons returns to Abbey Road

Alan Parsons will return to Abbey Road Studios in November to present a series of talks entitled Sleeve Notes: From Mono To Infinity.

The producer made his name at the iconic location, where he worked with Pink Floyd, the Beatles and his Alan Parsons Project.

Now he’ll share his first-hand experience in Abbey Road’s Studio Two, with the lecture set to include audio and video clips, equipment demonstrations and a question-and-answer session.

Sleeve Notes tickets are on sale now.

Nov 13: 3pm, 8pm

Nov 14: 11am, 4pm

Nov 15: 11am, 4pm

Nov 20: 3pm, 8pm

Nov 21: 11am, 4pm

Nov 22: 11am, 4pm

Q&A: Alan Parsons