Al Jourgensen: Our morality systems are completely out the window

Ministry’s Al Jourgensen has spoken about the writing process behind upcoming album AmeriKKKant.

It’s due for release on March 9 via Nuclear Blast, with the band launching the hard-hitting video for Antifa in December last year.

Jourgensen began putting the pieces in place for the record the day after Donald Trump was elected US president. And while the album does partially focus on Trump, Jorgensen reports there’s more to it that that.

He says: “Even the ruling class overlords don’t know who’s in charge. As a society, we’re not pulling our weight.

“Our value and morality systems are completely out the window. It’s become all about a monetary system, what every action is based on.

“You make bad mistakes as a human being when you’re chasing the green dragon, the almighty dollar. When that’s the motivating factor in our actions, we end up with someone like Trump. And that’s what I wanted to comment on with this record.”

Ministry AmeriKKKant tracklist

I Know Words Twilight Zone Victims Of A Clown TV5/4Chan We’re Tired Of It Wargasm Antifa Game Over AmeriKKKa

