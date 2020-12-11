AirPods Pro price slash! Save £54 on Apple’s wireless earbuds at Laptops Direct

Apple’s AirPods Pro have become one of the world’s most desirable audio products, and this time-limited deal from Laptops Directs has slashed the AirPods Pro price by a whopping £54. That means you can buy ’em for just £195. We don’t expect that bargain price to hang around for long, so jump on this early Christmas deal quick-sharp if you want some of the best true wireless earbuds for a whole heap less.

This Laptops Direct discount is also one of the best AirPods deals we’ve seen this month, so we know it’s going to cause a stampede. And if you’ve read our Apple AirPods Pro review you’ll know how much we love these dinky earbuds, giving them a solid 4-star rating. We rate their superb active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out noisy people and places, and that same noise cancelling tech is handy when you’re working from home and need to focus.

AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £195 at Laptops Direct

Save £54 on these dinky, sweat- and water-resistant white buds. They pack in a lot of tech, including active noise cancellation, plus Force Sensors for easy control. Connect them to your tablet when watching movies and revel in Apple’s Spatial Audio.View Deal

The AirPods Pro pumps out a punchy yet nuanced sound that will help you pick out new levels of detail in your favourite songs, whether you’re an Architects fan or Abba devotee. This is thanks to the presence of a high-excursion, low-distortion driver for clear bass and impressive clarity on vocals and instruments.

Call us shallow, but one of our favourite features of the AirPods Pro is the shorter stems compared to those on the older devices. While we still have a lot of love for the older models (as we explain in our Apple AirPods review), the AirPods Pro are the pinnacle of Apple’s true wireless tech right now. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, so you can pop them in while working out. The fit is decent too, so don’t expect them to drop out during a run.

The Pro’s also come fitted with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and hands-free Siri voice control. While the AirPods Pro battery life is about average at 4.5 hours listening time per charge, you can still enjoy around three hours of non-stop talk time. The earbuds also come with a Qi-compatible charging case that dishes out around 20 extra hours of power, so you shouldn’t run out anytime soon.

