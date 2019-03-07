Agent Fresco, Uneven Structure, Shattered Skies and more added to Radar Festival

Iceland's Agent Fresco, French prog metallers Uneven Structure and the UK's own Shattered Skies are among the new additions to this year's Radar Festival. They join the likes of Animals As Leaders, Monuments, Toska, Valis Ablaze and more.

Radar is a new festival concentrating on newer progressive and math rock acts. It takes place at Guildford's Corner House (the renovated site of the old Guildford Casino) and will feature two stages.

Alongside Agent Fresco, Uneven Structure and Shattered Skies, new additions to the bill include Intervals, Heart Of A Coward, Kadinja, Unprocessed, Cryptodira, The Deadlightts and Gavtol.

Tickets for the indoor event start at £34.99 for a day ticket, or £59.99 for both days. Tickets can be purchased here.