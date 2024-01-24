“After the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs." Wednesday 13 announces special UK and European tour celebrating the music of Murderdolls

Horror-punk icon Wednesday 13 has announced a special UK and European tour taking place later this year that will celebrate twenty years of Murderdolls, the band he co-founded with Joey Jordison in 2002. The shows will feature setlists exclusively comprised of Muderdolls classics taken from their two studio albums, 2002's Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and 2010's Women And Children Last.

“After 22 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs," says Wednesday in a statement. "We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey’s house and discussed ideas and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans.

"After an amazing run through the US performing these songs, we will now take the tour where the band began, in the UK and Europe this October/November. We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums and celebrating the legacy of the band. Joining us on a handful of dates in the UK will be Sweden's rock n' roll saviours, Hardcore Superstar, and we will join them as support throughout dates across Europe. We can’t wait to bring this tour to the UK and Europe later this year.”

See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10am UK time from the official Wednesday 13 website.

Oct 24: Newcastle Riverside 24

Oct 25: Glasgow Slay

Oct 26: Belfast Limelight 2

Oct 27: Dublin Opium

Oct 29: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 1: Bradford Nightrain

Nov 2: Bristol Thekla

Nov 3: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Nov 5: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 7: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell

Nov 8: Nottingham Rock City*

Nov 9: London Electric Ballroom*

Nov 10: Northampton Roadmender*



Nov 12: Sint Niklaas De Casino*

Nov 14: Munich Backstage Wek*

Nov 15: Milan Live Club*

Nov 16: Rome Orion Club*

Nov 17: Padova Hall*

Nov 19: Solothurn Kofmehl*

Nov 20: Lucerne Konzerthaus Schurr*

Nov 21: Cologne Essigfabrik*

Nov 22: Aschaffenberg Colos Saal*

Nov 24: Amsterdam Melkweg Oz*

*with Hardcore Superstar