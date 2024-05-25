After Ozzy admits he'd love to play one final Black Sabbath show with Bill Ward, Tony Iommi describes it as a "nice idea"

Tony Iommi has responded positively to a recent Ozzy Osbourne comment that he'd love to play one final Black Sabbath show with drummer Bill Ward.

Sabbath wrapped up their decades-long career in 2017 with an 81-date world tour branded The End Tour. But Bill Ward's seat was filled by drummer Tommy Clufetos after a bitter falling out between Ward and Osbourne.

The tour ended with a final show in the band's hometown of Birmingham, England.

On a recent episode of webseries The Madhouse Chronicles, Ozzy admitted he felt the Sabbath story was unfinished and that he'd jump at the chance to play with Ward one last time.

Asked if he was happy with Sabbath's career, Ozzy said: "No, because it wasn't Black Sabbath that finished it. It's unfinished.

"If they wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I would jump at the chance. I was sad that Bill wasn't there. I mean Tommy Clufetos, my drummer, did a great job. But he ain't Bill Ward."

Osbourne's comments were put to Iommi on a recent episode of Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk – and the Sabbath guitarist didn't rule anything out.

Iommi, 76, said: "It'd be a nice idea, but you're gonna get everybody going, 'Oh, they're doing it for the money. They're doing it for this, they're doing it for that.'

"Well, it wouldn't be. I mean, it'd be something that'd be a nice thing to actually do, but whether it happens will be another thing. But we'll see. I mean, who knows?

"It's a funny old thing, really. I mean, God, we'll be 90 by the time we do that."

What bassist Geezer Butler and Ward himself think of the idea remains to be seen.