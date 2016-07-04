Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer not threatened by Steven Tyler's solo work

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer says he wouldn’t describe Steven Tyler’s country side project as a solo career.

Guitarist Joe Perry previously said of Tyler’s decision to record country-influenced solo album We’re All Somebody From Somewhere: “Steven is in Nashville doing whatever he’s doing. He’s got a rhinestone cowboy hat going ‘Yippee ki yay.’ I don’t know what else to say about that.”

That comment moved Tyler to say that “jealousy runs deep in this family,” but Kramer doesn’t feel threatened by the frontman’s desire to branch out.

The drummer tells Eddie Trunk Live (via Blabbermouth): “If he’s doing a couple of songs off his album and the rest Aerosmith songs, you put two and two together and it’s not what you would call a solo career.

“But he’s having a good time and he’s got a passion for it, and I think that that’s what counts even more. If you’re having a good time doing what you’re doing and you love it, it’s gonna come out good. It’s gotta be a positive thing.

“And, you know, Steven’s not one to do things half-assed, and so he’s doing it, and he’s having a good time, and I wish him all the best.”

Tyler has said on a number of occasions that Aerosmith will likely launch their farewell tour in 2017, but Perry says he can’t ever imagine calling it quits.

