Aerosmith could have another hit

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is still in favour of recording another album – because there’s always the chance they could have another hit.

But if he had to choose between recording and touring, he’d never return to the studio.

The Boston giants can’t decide whether to work on a follow-up to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension – although with time off coming up next year, they might have the space to focus on the project.

Perry tells HNGN: “Like Billy Joel said, ’I’m not going to make new records – why should I spend the money? Why should I bust my ass when all people want to hear is Uptown Girl?’ He’s got a point.”

But he adds: “There’s always the chance that you can have a hit. You just never know.

“A lot of the hardcore fans want some new music, but I’d say the majority are looking forward to the next time we’re playing live, and playing some of the old standards.

“We’ll see how the touring goes and just see how that plays out. The main thing is still getting out on the road – then we’ll figure out if and when we’re going to try to come up with a record that’s worth doing.”

Discussing a choice between recording and touring, Perry says: “There’s too many places to play live. I’d rather spend the time on the road than locking ourselves in a room for weeks or months, putting out an album that may or may not have any impact.

“Why bother when we’ve got Train Kept A Rollin’ and No More No More and all the songs off the first three or four records, right up to the songs in the 90s that people want to hear and never heard us play live? We’ll just see.”

The band launch their Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 DVD on September 4. Classic track Toys In The Attic will be featured on Rock Band 4 in October.