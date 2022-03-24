Aerosmith announce next Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency

Aerosmith have announced a 24-date Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which continue the celebrations surrounding the band's 50th anniversary, kick off at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 29, and will wrap up on December 11.

The band completed a run of Deuces Are Wild dates in Sin City back in 2019, with the sound presented in THX, an immersive soundscape normally associated with Hollywood blockbusters. And now they're going a step further, with the new shows amplified using Dolby Atmos.

"At Dolby Live, Dolby Atmos brings live performances to the next level by taking listeners inside the music to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth," reads a press statement. "Whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music live in Dolby Atmos."

Steven Tyler adds: "The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!", presumably referring to the band's first tour van, which was found buried in a Massachusetts woods in 2018.

The news of the Las Vegas dates comes a month after Aerosmith cancelled their twice-postponed European tour. The band originally announced a European tour for Summer 2020 back in late 2019, but the dates were postponed until 2021. In February of that year the dates were shifted again, to 2022. No news of new European dates have been announced.

In June 2021, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford admitted to doubts about future live shows for the band. Speaking on the Joe Bonamassa podcast Live from Nerdville, he said, "Nothing's gonna happen for a long time. Sometimes I'm not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that's gonna happen. I mean, I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again at this stage, because age is becoming a real factor. It is what it is."

The band also have a hometown show at Boston's Fenway Park scheduled on September 8. Tickets are on sale now.

Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency 2022

June: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July: 2, 5, 8

September: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October: 2, 5

November: 19, 23, 26, 29

December: 2, 5, 8, 11

Tickets will available via Ticketmaster.