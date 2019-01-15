Adam Lambert confirms Bohemian Rhapsody cameo

Over the last few months, the world has gone Queen crazy thanks to the massive success of the Bohemian Rhapsody film.

It’s now the biggest music biopic of all time, scooping two prestigious Golden Globes and picking up seven BAFTA nominations in the process.

But the one figure who’s been out of the spotlight thought it all is vocalist Adam Lambert, who has been singing with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor since 2011.

It was known he had made a cameo appearance in Bohemian Rhapsody, but he’s now acknowledged his role by posting a picture of himself on Instagram from the set, just in case you missed him the first time round.

He played the truck driver who catches Freddie Mercury’s eye in the film, which will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and on 4K digital on March 4 via 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

Lambert will head out on the road with Queen once again on the 23-date Rhapsody tour across North America this summer.

They’ll kick off the run at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on July 10 and wrap up with a performance at Charlotte’s Spectrum Centre on August 23.

Find a list of tour dates below.

Who is he!? 😏😂 #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! ADAMLAMBERT A photo posted by @adamlambert on Jan 11, 2019 at 4:02am PST

Queen and Adam Lambert Rhapsody tour 2018

Jul 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 12: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jul 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Jul 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jul 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 24: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 27: Detroit Littles Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 28 Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 30: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 04: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: Chicago United Centre, IL

Aug 10: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 13: Columbus Nationwide Center, OH

Aug 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 17: Ft lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 20: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Aug 22: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Aug 23: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest music biopic of all time will receive its home release in March, starring Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Lucy Boynton.View Deal