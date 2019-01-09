More success for Bohemian Rhapsody as film receives 7 BAFTA nominations

On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won two Golden Globes.

The film picked up the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama at the ceremony at the city's Beverly Hilton, while actor Rami Malek – who portrays frontman Freddie Mercury – got the nod for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama.

Now the film is celebrating again after being nominated for seven BAFTA awards.

It’s been shortlisted in the Outstanding British Film, Costume Design, Make-Up & Hair, Cinematography, Editing and Sound categories, while Rami Malek is up for the Leading Actor award.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 10 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC One HD.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Bohemian Rhapsody will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and on 4K digital on March 4 via 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

Find pre-order details below.

Bohemian Rhapsody has become the biggest-selling music biopic of all time despite only going on general release in November last year. It's brought in £582 million globally at the box office since hitting the silver screen.

Bohemian Rhapsody

