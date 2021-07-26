Acolyte release epic new live clip of 11-minute Idiosyncrasy

Melbourne-based prog metal quintet Acolyte have released a brand new live video of them performing the 11-minute Idiosyncrasy, which you can watch in full below.

The clip is taken from the band's recent Live At Chapel Off Chapel global live steam, which saw the band perform a set in the prestigious church setting which dates back to 1853, and has hosted many MTV Unplugged sessions as well as an abundance of arts, theatre, cabaret and musical events since its official opening as a venue in 1995.

"Idiosyncrasy is one of our longer tracks that really goes to another level when we play it live," explains drummer Chris Cameron. "There are so many dynamic, emotive and intricate sections that feature all members of the band which makes it both a challenge and thrill to play, but on top of that this tune has a deep atmosphere and narrative that really hits home in a live setting. We’re proud to have captured this performance from our recent set at Chapel Off Chapel which we’d like to share as a taste of what we’re planning to take on the road, hopefully very soon."

The studio version of Idiosyncrasy can be found on the band's most recent album Entropy which was released in May, and which has been brought to life by award-winning producers Prasheen Naran and Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus) at Melbourne’s Sing Sing Recording Studios.

