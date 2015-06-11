AC/DC won’t rule out Rudd return

AC/DC have stopped short of ruling out a return for drummer Phil Rudd – but say he won’t take part in their upcoming shows in his home country New Zealand.

He was replaced by returning sticksman Chris Slade in the aftermath of his arrest in November. He later pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill and drugs possession, and faces a jail term of up to seven years when he appears for sentencing next month.

The band’s tour manager has addressed rumours that Rudd would be behind the kit when their Rock Or Bust world tour reaches New Zealand in December.

Garry Van Egmond tells the Bay Of Plenty Times: “Chris Slade will be on drums. He replaced Phil when he left the band some years back.”

But he adds that there’s “no confirmation that Phil has left the band permanently” and continues: “All I can say is that Phil will not be playing the New Zealand concerts.”

Rudd recently spoke of his disappointment at the lack of communication with AC/DC since his legal problems began, but vowed: “There’ll be another tour and I’ll be on it. It’ll go until we all die.”

The band are currently touring Europe in support of Rock Or Bust, their first album without mainman Malcolm Young:

Jun 19: Cologne Jahnwiesen, Germany

Jun 21: Hannover Messe, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Olympia Stadium, Germany

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Dessel Graspop site, Belgium

Jul 09: Imola Autodromo, Italy

Jul 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

Jul 15: Roskilde site, Denmark

Jul 17: Oslo Calle Hovin, Norway

Jul 19: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 22: Hammenlinna Open Air Park, Finland

Jul 25: Warsaw National Stadium, Poland