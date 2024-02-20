AC/DC have announced plans to mark their half-century in showbiz by releasing their back catalogue on gold vinyl. The band, who played their first live show on New Years Eve in 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, will release the albums on March 15.

In addition to the gold vinyl releases (we're not sure if this will be true metallic "gold" vinyl of the kind they used to occasionally manufacture back in the 1970s, or the dull, mustard-coloured plastic generally advertised as "gold" in 2024), 1979's classic Highway To Hell will be reissued on "Hellfire" vinyl, and the following year's Back In Black will be available in a nifty black and while swirl variant.

The first tranche of reissues will include Back In Black, Highway To Hell, The Razors Edge, Powerage, For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), High Voltage, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Who Made Who and Live, while other albums will follow later in the year. In addition to the vinyl, AC/DC are marking the anniversary with a new range of merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, beer coolers and a "50 years of logo" bar runner. It's all available to pre-order now.

Last week AC/DC announced a 21-date European tour. The run of shows will celebrate the band's return to the road after an eight-year break, and also mark the return to full-time action of frontman Brian Johnson, who was forced to abandon AC/DC's Rock Or Bust trek after developing hearing problems. Since the tour's announcement, three more dates in Seville, Hannover and Dresden have been confirmed. Full dates below.

May 07: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

