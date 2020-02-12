Acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin confirmed for The Photography Show 2020

Acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin has been confirmed for The Photography Show later this year.

The event will take place in the UK at Birmingham’s NEC on March 14-17, with Halfin joining music photography archivist Dave Brolan on the Super Stage on the 16th, where he’ll chat about his enormous catalogue of work from over the last 40 years.

The photographer, who has worked with artists including Metallica, Iron Maiden, Kiss, AC/DC, Jimmy Page, Motorhead, Def Leppard and Aerosmith over the years, will also discuss his “use of both film and digital, how music photography has changed and the unique access and relationships he has with his subjects.”

A statement on the event continues: “His session is likely to include a few rock’n’roll war stories, as well as touching upon his ongoing passion for travel photography.”

Other guests on the Super Stage will be headliner Chase Jarvis, along with Susan Meiselas, Gavin Free, Juno Calypso and Brooke Shaden.

General entry tickets to The Photography Show and The Video Show 2020 are now available through the official website, and visitors can choose to add Super Stage tickets to their event itinerary for £12 per session.