AC/DC tour 'likely' this year - Johnson

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson says the band are "likely" to tour before the end of the year.

They assembled in May for the first time since their Black Ice duties ended in 2010 – but work on a new album was begun without mainman Malcolm Young, who’s “taking a break” as a result of health issues.

Johnson mentioned the Aussie giants’ plans in a brief statement on his motor racing website, while he was thanking fans for their support for his TV series.

He said last night: “Cars That Rock was my first ever go at presenting a TV series – and even though it may not show, i was real nervous. So am very relieved that you all seem to be enjoying it.

“We hope to bring you more shows in the near future but, of course, there is the slight distraction of my day job with AC/DC – and it looks very likely that we will be on the road again before the end of the year.

“So stand by for more music – and more Cars That Rock.”

Early rumours of Young’s illness had given rise to a rumour that the band were poised to retire 40 years after they played their first show. But it was later confirmed that studio sessions were to take place in Canada with producer Brendan O’Brien.

Johnson said in April: “We’re going to pick up guitars, have a plonk and see if anybody has got any tunes or ideas. If anything happens we’ll record it.”