AC/DC launch home team jerseys

AC/DC have unveiled a line of limited-edition sports jerseys for the North American leg of their Rock Or Bust world tour.

The gear features the band logo on home tops for football, baseball and hockey teams.

When the Aussie giant’s run begins on August 22 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 22, fans will be able to purchase an AC/DC National Football League New England Patriots jersey.

Other cities and teams featured include the NFL’s New York Jets and Detroit Lions; Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers; the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens and Quebec Nordiques; and the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Edmonton Eskimos and British Columbia Lions.

The tops will only available at the venues on the day of show or in the band’s official store.

Aug 22: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 26: E. Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 28: Quebec City Plains Of Abraham, PQ

Aug 31: Montreal Olympic Stadium, PQ

Sep 03: Ottawa TD Place, ON

Sep 05 : Moncton Magnetic Hill, NB

Sep 08: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Sep 10: Toronto Downsview Park, ON

Sep 15: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 17: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Sep 20: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 22: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 25: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA