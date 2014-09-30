AC/DC are bookies' bet for Glasto slot

AC/DC and Fleetwood Mac are the bookies' favourites to headline next year's Glastonbury festival.

Rock icons AC/DC are 5⁄ 1 with William Hill to follow in the footsteps of Metallica, who became the first metal band to headline the event’s main stage this year – to widely positive reviews.

Drummer Lars Ulrich predicted after Metallica’s appearance that AC/DC would be next year’s top act at Worthy Farm. But Fleetwood Mac are at 4⁄ 1 to headline the Pyramid Stage, putting them ahead of AC/DC and Muse, who are also 5⁄ 1 .

AC/DC, who teased the track Play Ball last weekend to promote Major League Baseball’s upcoming playoff games, will release new album Rock Or Bust on December 1 which they recorded without mainman Malcolm Young. He’ll not return to the band due to health issues, with nephew Stevie Young stepping in to record and tour with the Aussie giants.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac, who are working on a new record which Lindsey Buckingham revealed could be a double album, are about to launch a US tour.

William Hill spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke says: “The rumours suggest Fleetwood Mac are the most likely act to headline on the Sunday and the betting indicates those whispers might just be on the money.”

The Stone Roses, Elton John, Iron Maiden and Prince are among the other acts tipped to headline Glasto next year.