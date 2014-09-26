AC/DC tease Play Ball track

Play Ball, the lead track from AC/DC’s 17th album Rock Or Bust, has appeared in a sport promo clip.

The full song will be aired tomorrow on US TV channel TBS, in association with Major League Baseball.

Earlier this week Brian Johnson and co confirmed the album would be released on December 1 – and that mainman Malcolm Young’s illness means his departure from the band, previously said to be temporary, is now permanent.

Columbia Records reported: “Rock Or Bust finds AC/DC once again working with producer Brendan O’Brien and mixer Mike Fraser. It’s the first album in the band’s 41-year history without Malcolm. Unfortunately, due to the nature of his condition, he will not be returning to the band.

“Stevie, nephew of founding members Angus and Malcolm, plays rhythm guitar on Rock Or Bust and will accompany the band on tour.”

Meanwhile, the band have issued a call for extras to appear in a promo video shoot in London next month. They’re looking for volunteers who’ll be in the city centre from midnight onwards on October 4. To apply, fill in their online form.