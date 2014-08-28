Abysmal Dawn stream Inanimate

Abysmal Dawn have made the track Inanimate available to stream.

It’s taken from fourth album Obsolescence, which launches on October 28 via Relapse.

Frontman Charles Elliott says: “I’m very happy to present a new Abysmal Dawn track after almost three years of waiting. It’s a heavy one, so get ready to bang your head with the song on repeat until your neck won’t move any more.

“Lyrically, this one is about losing your idealism and becoming a cold, unfeeling shell of a human in order to survive our modern society.”

He continues: “Our experiences in this life can carve us into stone, but they can also desensitise us in the process.

“This might be the most depressing song you’ve ever wanted to circle pit to.”

Obsolescence is available to pre-order and those who order a copy ahead on launch get a download of Inanimate immediately.

Elliott adds: “The album took over a year and a half to come to fruition between writing and recording. I think the blood sweat and tears definitely show in the final work of art.

“If you follow the band, you know that dehumanisation is a running theme with us. You’ll be relieved to know we aren’t singing about rainbows, puppies and the girl next door on this one.”

Obsolescence tracklist