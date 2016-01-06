Abbath stream Ashes Of The Damned

Abbath has released a stream of the track Ashes Of The Damned.

It’s taken from the former Immortal man’s self-titled debut solo album, set for release on January 22 via Season Of Mist.

Late last year, drummer Kevin ‘Creature’ Foley and touring guitarist Per Valla parted ways with the band, leaving Abbath and bassist King Ov Hell as the only original members of the group.

Sticksman Gabe Seeber of The Kennedy Veil has been brought into the lineup for the band’s upcoming run of shows, which kicks off at London’s The Forum on January 23.

Abbath tracklist

To War Winter Bane Ashes Of The Damned Ocean Of Wounds Count The Dead Fenrir Hunts Root Of The Mountain Eternal Riding On The Wind (Bonus Track) Nebular Ravens Winter (Bonus Track)

Jan 23: London The Forum, UK

Jan 24: Athens Kytarro, Greece

Jan 25: Thessaloniki Eightball, Greece

Jan 26: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria

Jan 28: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Romania

Jan 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jan 30: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden

Jan 31: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 03: Berlin Astra, Germany

Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Feb 05: Essen Weststadthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 09: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-son, Switzerland

Feb 11: Trezzo Sull’adda Mi Live Club, Italy

Feb 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 13: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Feb 15: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Feb 17: Moscow Volta, Russia

Feb 18: St Petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Feb 20: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Mar 17: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Mar 18: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Mar 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 20: Ybor City The Ritz Ybor, FL

Mar 22: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Mar 23: Austin Emo’s, TX

Mar 25: Scottsdale LiveWire, AZ

Mar 26: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Mar 27: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Mar 28: Los Angeles The Regent Theater DTLA, CA

Mar 29: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Mar 31: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 01: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Apr 05: Englewood The Gothic Theatre, CO

Apr 06: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Apr 07: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Apr 08: Chicago Metro, IL

Apr 09: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Apr 10: Toronto Opera House, ON

Apr 12: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 14: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jun 05: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium