Abbath stream Ashes Of The Damned

Abbath has released a stream of the track Ashes Of The Damned.
It’s taken from the former Immortal man’s self-titled debut solo album, set for release on January 22 via Season Of Mist.
Late last year, drummer Kevin ‘Creature’ Foley and touring guitarist Per Valla parted ways with the band, leaving Abbath and bassist King Ov Hell as the only original members of the group.
Sticksman Gabe Seeber of The Kennedy Veil has been brought into the lineup for the band’s upcoming run of shows, which kicks off at London’s The Forum on January 23.
Abbath tracklist
- To War
- Winter Bane
- Ashes Of The Damned
- Ocean Of Wounds
- Count The Dead
- Fenrir Hunts
- Root Of The Mountain
- Eternal
- Riding On The Wind (Bonus Track)
- Nebular Ravens Winter (Bonus Track)
Abbath 2016 tour dates
Jan 23: London The Forum, UK
Jan 24: Athens Kytarro, Greece
Jan 25: Thessaloniki Eightball, Greece
Jan 26: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria
Jan 28: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Romania
Jan 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jan 30: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden
Jan 31: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Feb 03: Berlin Astra, Germany
Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic
Feb 05: Essen Weststadthalle, Germany
Feb 06: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 09: Paris La Cigale, France
Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-son, Switzerland
Feb 11: Trezzo Sull’adda Mi Live Club, Italy
Feb 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 13: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Feb 15: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Feb 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Feb 17: Moscow Volta, Russia
Feb 18: St Petersburg Club Zal, Russia
Feb 20: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Mar 17: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Mar 18: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC
Mar 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Mar 20: Ybor City The Ritz Ybor, FL
Mar 22: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX
Mar 23: Austin Emo’s, TX
Mar 25: Scottsdale LiveWire, AZ
Mar 26: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA
Mar 27: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA
Mar 28: Los Angeles The Regent Theater DTLA, CA
Mar 29: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
Mar 31: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Apr 01: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Apr 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC
Apr 05: Englewood The Gothic Theatre, CO
Apr 06: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS
Apr 07: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN
Apr 08: Chicago Metro, IL
Apr 09: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH
Apr 10: Toronto Opera House, ON
Apr 12: New York Webster Hall, NY
Apr 14: Boston Royale, MA
Apr 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Jun 05: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium