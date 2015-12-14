Abbath drummer Foley quits

Abbath drummer Kevin ‘Creature’ Foley has quit the band a month before their debut album is released.

He says he’s making the move for personal reasons – and he’s also confirmed plans to leave Benighted once they complete their upcoming European tour.

The sticksman, who’s previously toured with Sepultura and Sabaton, replaced Baard Koldstad in Abbath’s trio after the mainman confirmed he’d split with Immortal.

Foley says: “As a few of you already know I’ve been busy playing with Abbath as a mysterious character called Creature. Sorry to disappoint you if you thought it was the amazing Baard Koldstad.

“For some personal reasons I’ve decided to leave the band. It’s been a great experience and an honour to play all the shows, and record the upcoming album.

“I’m really happy with the result – I love the songs, the sound, and I’m proud of my drumming on this one.”

The Frenchman adds that Benighted’s tour with The Black Dahlia Murder will be “the best way possible to close a 10-amazing-years-long chapter of my life.”

Foley continues: “These guys are my absolute best friends and I have no doubt we’ll have a lot of fun. After that it will be time for me to move on, look for new projects and do my best to keep making a living out of music. I’m looking forward to 2016.”

Abbath’s self-titled debut is launched via Season Of Mist on January 22. They’re supported by Benighted and The Black Dahlia Murder in London the same month.

