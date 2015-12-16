Abbath guitarist Valla quits

Abbath touring guitarist Per Valla has left the band, he’s announced.

It follows the departure of drummer Kevin ‘Creature’ Foley just days ago, and means former Immortal man Abbath and bassist King Ov Hell are the only remaining original members.

Valla tells Collide: “After having played as session guitarist with Abbath since May this year, I have recently decided that it is time for me to leave for personal reasons.

“I thank the guys for bringing me along on such an awesome ride, and for all the new friends I made in the process. I wish the guys the best of luck in the future.”

He’ll return to his duties with Vredehammer, who launch their album Violator in February.

Foley also cited “personal reasons” for his move, adding: “It’s been a great experience and an honour to play all the shows and record the upcoming album.”

Abbath has named Gabe Seeber of The Kennedy Veil as drummer for his band’s upcoming shows. Their self-titled debut record is released on January 22 via Season Of Mist.

