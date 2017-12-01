Abbath head up Incineration Fest 2018

Organisers of London’s Incineration Fest have announced the first wave of artists for next year’s bill.

The event will take place at The Dome and Boston Music Room in the city on May 12 and 13, 2018. And it’s been confirmed that Abbath, Taake, Master’s Hammer, Rotting Christ, Hypothermia, Saor, Nocturnal Depression, Asagraum, Unfathomable Ruination, Wretched Soul and Lunatic Hooker will all play at the festival.

Organisers say: “Incineration Fest 2018 is returning for the fifth year and we are coming armed with our biggest and strongest line up yet!

“Extreme metal from around the globe shall inundate London on the weekend of the 12 and 13 May 2018!”

Tickets are now available through the festival’s official website, with further names to be added in due course.

View the Incineration Fest poster below.