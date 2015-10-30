A7X write instrumental for Call Of Duty

Avenged Sevenfold have written an instrumental for upcoming video game Call Of Duty: Black Ops III, it’s been confirmed.

Developer Treyarch approached the US outfit to see if M Shadows and co would be interested in providing a track for the latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise – and they jumped at the chance to contribute.

The band say: “We are proud to announce our involvement in Black Ops 3. Treyarch asked us if we would like to create a score to accompany a portion of the multiplayer soundtrack and we gladly accepted.

“On November 6 you can pick up a copy of the game and check out our instrumental score entitled Jade Helm while you play multiplayer or in your personal bunk inside the Safe House of the campaign.”

A7X recently revealed they would provide three exclusive bonus tracks for Guitar Hero Live, which was released today (October 30).

The band confirmed earlier this month that they had started work with drummer Arin Ilejay’s replacement months before he left the band. Ilejay bowed out in July.

