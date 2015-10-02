A7X found new drummer a year ago

Avenged Sevenfold have revealed they started working with drummer Arin Ilejay’s replacement months before he left the band.

He bowed out in July – but the band say they’ve been in close contact with their new member since mid-2014.

A7X say: “It’s been brought to our attention that a lot of videos have been posted online from some pretty amazing drummers who want to try out.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming interest and support, we thought it would be the right thing to do to let everyone know that we already have someone.

“In fact, we’ve been working with this person for over a year now to make sure that it was a correct fit before making any sudden changes.”

They add: “When we have more to share we will be sure to do that.”

Ilejay was hired in 2011, following Mike Portnoy’s guest stint after the death of Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan in 2009. A7X released sixth album Hail To The King in 2013.

