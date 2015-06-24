Trending

A7X offer Guitar Hero Live exclusives

By News  

Frontman M Shadows says band will give fans three tracks they can’t get anywhere else on upcoming video game

Avenged Sevenfold will reveal three exclusive tracks on upcoming video game Guitar Hero Live.

They’ve been working closely with publisher Activision and say those who pre-order the package ahead of its autumn release will receive music unavailable anywhere else.

Frontman M Shadows tells Game Informer: “What we’re going to do with our exclusive content is you get to see an Avenged Sevenfold crowd at Download or Mexico City.

“We’re still working out the details – and kind of see what it’s like on stage as one of us and playing three live tracks that you can’t get anywhere else. Instead of putting out a track that everybody’s already heard, these are going to be exclusive tracks just for Guitar Hero.”

He says the band have a shortlist of seven tracks but haven’t decided what three they’ll pick for the package.

He adds: “We’re going to need to figure out which ones are going to be the most technical for the fans. We want to put up some cool technical stuff – and which ones are going to translate best to that setting.”

The band have a long history with video games, appearing on 2007’s Guitar Hero II and in Call Of Duty: Black Ops and the Madden series of sports games. They released smartphone title Deathbat last year as a tribute to late drummer The Rev.

Their last release was 2013’s Hail To The King but last month they said a “brand new A7X experience” would be announced in due course.

Avenged Sevenfold have three live dates planned for next month:

Jul 16: Mt Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino And Resort, MI

Jul 17: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 19: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

