Halestorm, Anthrax join Guitar Hero Live

Halestorm, Anthrax and A Day To Remember are among the latest wave of artists to be named for video game Guitar Hero Live.

The popular franchise has been on hiatus for five years but will return this autumn for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Wii U. It will come bundled with a redesigned guitar controller and retail for £89.99.

Also joining the list of previously announced artists are Pearl Jam, Tenacious D, Rise Against, Architects, Beartooth, Soundgarden and Chevelle.

At the game’s launch event, former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way said the game influenced their sound on 2012’s Conventional Weapons.

He said: “I would constantly play Search And Destroy by Iggy Pop And The Stooges all the time. It rekindled something for me.”

Latest additions

A Day To Remember – Right Back At It Again

Rise Against – Tragedy + Time

Architects – Gravedigger

Beartooth – I Have A Problem

Tenacious D – Tribute

Halestorm – Love Bites (So Do I)

Soundgarden – Been Away Too Long

Pearl Jam – Mind Your Manners

Anthrax – Got The Time

Chevelle – The Clincher