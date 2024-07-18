“It’s pretty messed up, chaotic. But it feels really human.” A Place To Bury Strangers announce new album Synthesizer, with circuit board packaging which fans can use to build their very own synth

A Place To Bury Strangers have announced details of their forthcoming seventh album, Synthesizer, and in a move sure to delight fans of the New York noise-rock trio, the album's vinyl packagaing will feature a circuit board allowing purchasers to create their very own synth.



Synthesizer will be releaased on October 4, on Dedstrange, and for those seeking a taste of what's to come, the band have released new single Disgust, described as "a sonic assault fueled by frustration and raw emotion", accompanied by a video directed by BODEGA’s Ben Hozie.



“Disgust is a song I wrote that was inspired by the way I used to perform Got That Feeling, a song by my old band Skywave,” says frontman Oliver Ackermann. “There was a long riding open note on the bass that enabled me to play the whole part with my fist in the air. I wrote this song just on open strings so it could be played with just one hand: dumb and fun.”



Of the video, Ben Hozie says, “I was trying to create a visual accompaniment to the disorienting buzzy speed of the band's grooves and bliss of their distorted overtones.”

Watch the video below:

A Place To Bury Strangers - Disgust (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Dedstrange)

Speaking about the album, Oliver Ackermann says, “It’s pretty messed up, chaotic. But it feels really human.”

His band, now completed by John and Sandra Fedowitz, will begin touring the album this month, kicking off with a show at the Lagosto Festival in Guimarães, Portugal.

Jul 27: Lagosto Festival, Guimarães, Portugal

Jul 28: Binic Festival, Binic-Etables-sur-Me, France

Jul 31: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany



Aug 01: Dresden Chemiefabrik, Germany

Aug 02: Beelen Krach Am Bach, Germany

Aug 04: Transylvania Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Aug 05: Budapest A38, Hungary

Aug 06: Bratislava Pink Whale, Slovakia

Aug 07: Munich Milla Club, Germany

Aug 08: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Aug 10: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland



Sep 21: Groningen Vicefest, Holland

Sep 23: London The Shacklewell Arms, UK

Sep 24: London No90 Live Hackney Wick, UK

Sep 25: London No90 Live Hackney Wick, UK

Sep 26: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Sep 27: Dublin The Grand Social, Ireland

Sep 28: Belfast Oh Yeah, UK

Sep 29: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Sep 30: Bedford Esquire, UK



Oct 03: Berlin, Berlin Metropol [Record Release Show], Germany

Oct 04: Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen, Denmark

Oct 05: Oslo Goldie, Norway

Oct 06: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden

Oct 07: Stockholm Slaktkyrkan, Sweden

Oct 09: Wroclaw Lacznik Poland

Oct 10: Warsaw Hybrydy Poland

Oct 11: Poznan 2progi, Poland

Oct 12: Brno @ Kabinet Muz, Czech Republic

Oct 13: Jena KuBa Jena, Germany



Ticket details here.