“It’s pretty messed up, chaotic. But it feels really human.” A Place To Bury Strangers announce new album Synthesizer, with circuit board packaging which fans can use to build their very own synth

A Place To Bury Strangers have announced details of their forthcoming seventh album, Synthesizer, and in a move sure to delight fans of the New York noise-rock trio, the album's vinyl packagaing will feature a circuit board allowing purchasers to create their very own synth.
Synthesizer will be releaased on October 4, on Dedstrange, and for those seeking a taste of what's to come, the band have released new single Disgust, described as "a sonic assault fueled by frustration and raw emotion", accompanied by a video directed by BODEGA’s Ben Hozie.
“Disgust is a song I wrote that was inspired by the way I used to perform Got That Feeling, a song by my old band Skywave,” says frontman Oliver Ackermann. “There was a long riding open note on the bass that enabled me to play the whole part with my fist in the air. I wrote this song just on open strings so it could be played with just one hand: dumb and fun.”
Of the video, Ben Hozie says, “I was trying to create a visual accompaniment to the disorienting buzzy speed of the band's grooves and bliss of their distorted overtones.”
Watch the video below:
Speaking about the album, Oliver Ackermann says, “It’s pretty messed up, chaotic. But it feels really human.”
His band, now completed by John and Sandra Fedowitz, will begin touring the album this month, kicking off with a show at the Lagosto Festival in Guimarães, Portugal.
A Place To Bury Strangers 2024 tour dates:
Jul 27: Lagosto Festival, Guimarães, Portugal
Jul 28: Binic Festival, Binic-Etables-sur-Me, France
Jul 31: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Aug 01: Dresden Chemiefabrik, Germany
Aug 02: Beelen Krach Am Bach, Germany
Aug 04: Transylvania Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Aug 05: Budapest A38, Hungary
Aug 06: Bratislava Pink Whale, Slovakia
Aug 07: Munich Milla Club, Germany
Aug 08: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Aug 10: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland
Sep 21: Groningen Vicefest, Holland
Sep 23: London The Shacklewell Arms, UK
Sep 24: London No90 Live Hackney Wick, UK
Sep 25: London No90 Live Hackney Wick, UK
Sep 26: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK
Sep 27: Dublin The Grand Social, Ireland
Sep 28: Belfast Oh Yeah, UK
Sep 29: Glasgow Stereo, UK
Sep 30: Bedford Esquire, UK
Oct 03: Berlin, Berlin Metropol [Record Release Show], Germany
Oct 04: Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen, Denmark
Oct 05: Oslo Goldie, Norway
Oct 06: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden
Oct 07: Stockholm Slaktkyrkan, Sweden
Oct 09: Wroclaw Lacznik Poland
Oct 10: Warsaw Hybrydy Poland
Oct 11: Poznan 2progi, Poland
Oct 12: Brno @ Kabinet Muz, Czech Republic
Oct 13: Jena KuBa Jena, Germany
Ticket details here.