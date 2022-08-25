A peoples history of Fairport Convention to be published

A peoples history of Fairport Convention featuring contributions from Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson and Doane Perry, Ralph McTell, producer Joe Boyd among others, is to be published.

Gonna See All My Friends - A People’s History of Fairport Convention, which takes its title from Fairport’s Richard Thompson-penned anthem Meet On The Ledge, will be published in October by Spenwood Books on November 18.

The fully authorised book tells the Fairport Convention story anew, with eyewitness accounts from their very first show through to their 2022 Wintour and Cropredy Festival appearances, through the memories of over 250 fans, friends and collaborators.

"All our fans have a common interest or fondness in Fairport, but every one of them has made a separate journey to get there," says bassist Dave Pegg. "In reading all these individual reminiscences, fans will get a perspective they couldn’t get any other way.

"Fairport have performed thousands of gigs over the last 55 years and we’ve touched people’s lives in more ways than we sometimes realise. It’s been fabulous to read these stories and see what our music means to people."

The 384 page Gonna See All My Friends - A People’s History of Fairport Convention features an introduction by Fairport historian Nigel Schofield, and is fully illustrated and packed with full colour photos and memorabilia.

Pre-order Gonna See All My Friends - A People’s History of Fairport Convention.