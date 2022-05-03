A musical based on rock film Almost Famous is being adapted for Broadway

The award-winning 2000 film Almost Famous, is headed for Broadway.

With the show's book and lyrics written by original movie director Cameron Crowe, the stage version follows much of the same narrative, which was based on Crowe's own experiences as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone in the 1970s, touring with Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The production shared the news on social media, updating its Twitter profile to read, “It’s all happening…Broadway 2022 #AlmostFamous.”

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, Almost Famous The Musical will work with Broadway composer Tom Kitt — who won a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for 2008’s Next to Normal — in collaboration with Crowe for its original music and lyrics.

Almost Famous explores the story of 15-year-old writer named William Miller who accompanies fictional rock band Stillwater on tour in hope of delivering his very first cover story with Rolling Stone.

The film stars Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson, along with Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Zoey Zeschanel, Anna Paquin, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Since its release over two decades ago, Almost Famous has been well regarded as one of rock's most vital films, boasting an unforgettable soundtrack comprised of Led Zeppelin’s That’s The Way, The Beach Boys’ Feel Flows, Elton John's Tiny Dancer, and David Bowie’s version of I’m Waiting For The Man.

It also earned a myriad of awards and nominations, including four Oscar nominations, and a win for Best Original Screenplay, a Grammy Award for Best Compilations Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television, or Other Media and two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture. Starring actress Kate Hudson also won Best Supporting Actress.

The show had its world-premiere run in 2019 at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, which was also the location of Crowe's former stomping ground and an area of much of the film's plot.

To mark the film's 20th anniversary, Almost Famous' soundtrack was reissued last year as a huge boxset made up of 102 tracks, available via a number of different packages.