A Day To Remember release new video for I'm Already Gone

Floridian post-hardcore mob A Day To Remember have debuted a new video for I'm Already Gone, taken from their self-released Common Courtesy album.

Directed by Sitcom Soldiers (who are responsible for other videos from While She Sleeps, Devil Sold His Soul and loads more), I’m Already Gone is the third single from ADTR’s Common Courtesy album released last year.

Earlier this year, A Day To Remember headlined London’s Alexandra Palace for their biggest ever show in front of over 9000 fans. And now they’re heading out on the road again for the All Signs Point To Britain tour. Dates below.

12th November: Portsmouth, Guildhall 14th November: Plymouth, Pavillions 15th November: Brighton, Brighton Centre (Sold Out) 16th November: Leeds, O2 Academy (Sold Out) 18th November: Edinburgh, Corn Exchange 19th November: Nottingham, Rock City (Sold Out) 21st November: Sheffield, O2 Academy (Sold Out) 23rd November: Newcastle, O2 Academy (Sold Out)