65daysofstatic, Cult Of Luna, Battles and more announced for ArcTanGent

65daysofstatic, Battles, Cult Of Luna and Daughters are the latest acts to be added to this year's ArcTanGent bill. They join headliners Meshuggah, The Algorithm, The Contortionist, Three Trapped Tigers, Caspian, Physics House Band and more at the UK's leading post, math and left-field prog festival.

“Most festivals these days feel like being in Children Of Men where brand manager shoot bottles of Coke at you from canons then charge you £5 for it and if they catch you smuggling in alcohol they brand you with a poker in the shape of Dave Grohl’s frowning face," says 65daysofstatic's Paul Wolinski. "Muse are always headlining and there’s like one woman on the bill and it’s probably Hayley Williams and there’s phone charging stations provided by tax-dodging multinationals and zero-hour, underpaid cleaners are bussed in to put trampled plastic into plastic bags overnight so when people wake up the next morning they can pretend it isn’t the end of the world in slow motion.

"Anyway ArcTanGent is not like most festivals and so instead of filling us with dread we’re really looking forward to coming back. Another world is possible! In the future all festivals will be like ArcTanGent. Or capitalism will destroy us all. One of these two things.”

This year's event takes place at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin between August 15-17. For tickets and further information, check the event website.