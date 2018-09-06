Meshuggah are headlining ArcTanGent festival 2019

Metal Hammer can exclusively announce that Meshuggah are headlining next year's ArcTanGent festival. This will be the tech-metal pioneers' only UK show of 2019.

“When I’m booking the line up for ArcTanGent I’m looking for bands that are left-field, forward-thinking, challenging, progressive and maybe even a little bit mind-expanding. Meshuggah are all of this and more," says festival booker James Scarlett. "To have them closing our main stage is truly an honour and I think may well end up being the best ever headline set we’ve had at ArcTanGent."

Speaking to Hammer about the opportunity to not only headline a festival, but to top such an eclectic bill, Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake said: "Obviously, we’ve done a lot of festivals all over the world, and there are a lot of mixed bills, which is cool, but there is something very exciting about a bill made up just for the fans of one type of music and really celebrating that.

"You don’t want to just do the metal festivals forever, do you? Also, it’s a smaller festival, isn’t it? That’s cool. We do a lot of the huge mammoth-festival bills, but some of the best ones are when they’re created with that kind of love on a smaller scale.”

ArcTanGent will take place 15-17 August 2019 near Bristol, UK. Tickets are available now.