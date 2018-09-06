Trending

Meshuggah are headlining ArcTanGent festival 2019

Meshuggah are coming to next year's ArcTanGent festival

Metal Hammer can exclusively announce that Meshuggah are headlining next year's ArcTanGent festival. This will be the tech-metal pioneers' only UK show of 2019.

“When I’m booking the line up for ArcTanGent I’m looking for bands that are left-field, forward-thinking, challenging, progressive and maybe even a little bit mind-expanding. Meshuggah are all of this and more," says festival booker James Scarlett. "To have them closing our main stage is truly an honour and I think may well end up being the best ever headline set we’ve had at ArcTanGent."

Speaking to Hammer about the opportunity to not only headline a festival, but to top such an eclectic bill, Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake said: "Obviously, we’ve done a lot of festivals all over the world, and there are a lot of mixed bills, which is cool, but there is something very exciting about a bill made up just for the fans of one type of music and really celebrating that. 

"You don’t want to just do the metal festivals forever, do you? Also, it’s a smaller festival, isn’t it? That’s cool. We do a lot of the huge mammoth-festival bills, but some of the best ones are when they’re created with that kind of love on a smaller scale.”

ArcTanGent will take place 15-17 August 2019 near Bristol, UK. Tickets are available now

