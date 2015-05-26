5FDP's Jekyll And Hyde inspired by Moody voicemails

Five Finger Death Punch’s upcoming single Jekyll And Hyde is inspired by singer Ivan Moody’s insomnia-inspired voicemail messages, says guitarist Zoltan Bathory.

The lead track from upcoming album Got Your Six is due out in the coming weeks and features phrases lifted from early-morning voicemails left by Moody on lead guitarist Jason Hook’s phone.

Bathory tells Revolver: “Ivan doesn’t sleep at night, so it’s pretty often that he’ll call one of us at four or five in the morning and leave crazy messages on our phones.

“Jason was going through his voicemail and found dozens of these messages. He copied them onto a hard drive then we pulled out different words and sentences and put them together. And that’s the verses of the song. They’re taken directly from Jason’s phone.”

He adds: “It’s one of my favourite songs on the record – just because it’s so bizarre.”

5FDP will release Got Your Six on August 28. Bathory recently explained that it’s a more uptempo affair than their recent work, after they paid attention to audience reactions to their faster songs.

