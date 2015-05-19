5FDP see fan vote system as future of touring

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory says getting fans to help plan tours could be the future for gigging bands.

5FDP asked fans to campaign for the band to come to their town via an online vote, and based on the results of more than 1.5million requests, they have planned a North American tour with Papa Roach and In This Moment.

As they confirmed their new album Got Your Six will be issued on August 28, Bathory explained the reasoning for the fan vote.

He says: “This tour is shaping up to be the perfect storm. We are really good friends with Papa Roach so for years we’ve been talking about touring together and it’s finally coming together in a big way.

“Both 5FDP and Papa Roach are bands of the people — our fans are who propelled us to success. So what better way than to give the fans ownership in the tour?

“In the world of Wikipedia and Kickstarter, where crowdfunding and crowdsourcing has become the standard of community effort and the new way of making things happen, this might quite possibly be the future of touring — you simply ask the fans where they want you to go.”

The band have also issued a video update in which they tease new single Jekyll And Hyde.

After a string of European dates, including an appearance at Download, the band kick off they joint tour in Lexington, Kentucky, on September 4 and wrap it up in Glen Falls, New York, on October 9. For full tour details, visit the 5FDP website.