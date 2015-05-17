5FDP name next single

Five Finger Death Punch have confirmed the name of the first single from upcoming album Got Your Six.

Jekyll And Hyde is expected in the coming weeks, with the full-length record to follow later.

Drummer Jeremy Spencer last week reported: “It comes out in maybe late July, early August – we’re not sure yet.”

The release follows an onstage drama earlier this month that led some fans to fear 5FDP were about to split. But frontman Ivan Moody blamed frayed tempers in Memphis, Tennessee, on technical problems – and revealed a short clip from a track entitled Ain’t My Last Dance.

The band just completed a US tour and play a run of European festivals over the summer.