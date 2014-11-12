5FDP Hook backs 'unsung heroes' documentary

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook is working on a documentary that tells the tale of music's great unsung heroes.

Hook has teamed up with filmmaker Fran Strine to work on Hired Gun – a movie that puts the best session players in the world in the limelight.

It’s described as “a compelling film about the dynamic personalities and creative genius of the best session players and backup musicians in the world” that covers artists ranging from pianist/harpist Corky Hale, who has played with Liberace, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, to heavy metal guitarist John 5 who has performed with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and David Lee Roth.

Hook was inspired by VH1’s series Behind The Music to make the film and he has launched an Indiegogo campaign to help with funding.

He says: “I used to watch Behind The Music and the beauty and appeal of that show was you could peel back a layer and find out what really happens behind the scenes. Thats the essence of a great documentary.

“It’s about seeing something for the first time, or hearing stories for the first time that you weren’t supposed to hear when it was happening, and that is the starting point for Hired Gun.”

Hook sees himself as an example of a ‘hired gun’. He had stints with Alice Cooper, Motley Crue and pop songstress Hilary Duff before 5FDP.