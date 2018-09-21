50th Anniversay Edition for The Moody Blues' In Search of The Lost Chord

The Moody Blues' third album, In Search Of The Lost Chord, will be released in a deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition through UMC on November 2.

The album was originally released in 1968 and was a concept album concerning itself with the spiritual and philosophical concerns of the psychedelic era, featuring the hits Ride My See Saw and Voices In The Sky as well as much-loved Moody Blues songs Legend Of A Mind and The Actor.

The deluxe format will be a 3CD/2DVD box set, featuring original and new stereo remixes of the album with bonus and unreleased tracks, including a never-before-heard mono version of Legend Of A Mind. There are BBC Radio One John Peel Top Gear and Afternoon Pop Show sessions as well as mono mixes of the related Deram single A and B sides.

DVD1 (Audio) contains In Search Of The Lost Chord 96kHz/24-bit 5.1 Surround, new stereo mix and original stereo mix.

DVD2 (Visual) comprises BBC TV Colour Me Pop: In Search of the Lost Chord (14th September 1968); Ce Soir On Danse: The Moody Blues – ORTF French TV (13th July 1968, previously unreleased) and Carte d’Or – ORTF French TV (29th October 1968, previously unreleased). It also includes a 76-page book with extensive sleevenotes by compiler Mark Powell plus a host of rare photos and memorabilia images.

The album is also being released on:

Standard Vinyl – a 180-gram facsimile of the original LP with the original packaging.

D2C Limited Edition Vinyl – psychedelic coloured vinyl with original packaging. This format will be exclusively available from the uDiscover store.

1CD – contains the new stereo mix plus bonus tracks.